Tiger Woods bringing new golf concept to Orlando

A new golf experience is coming to Orlando.

Golf great Tiger Woods and his business partner, Greg Bartoli, are upping the game of putt-putt golf. They’re opening Popstroke here in Orlando.

"Popstroke is a very fun and engaging modernized miniature golf family entertainment center," said Greg Bartoli.

Popstroke will be built on Alafaya Trail at the Waterford Town Center. Of course, the concept is centered around golf – 36 holes designed by Woods and his team.

"We have a more challenging golf course that Tiger designed that kind of plays to kind of more experienced golfers. And we have a beginner course that kind of plays to you know, children and people that might be just beginning to get acclimated to the game of golf," Bartoli said.

There will be electronic leader boards so you can keep tabs on your score. Popstroke also boasts a full restaurant and bar where you can sit and eat. Or, you can have your food and cocktails.

"Via the Popstroke app so anywhere, you are in property or food or drinks and we know exactly where you are," Bartoli.

He tells FOX 35 News that he and Woods designed this concept to be fun for everyone of all ages. Popstroke will also have an outdoor game area and a playground. The sugar on top is 24 flavors of fancy ice cream.

"You know, we are a place that 68-year-old seniors on date nights enjoy just as much as a 12-year-old would, a place where 25-year-olds on date nights really go to enjoy themselves have a few cocktails, and enjoy the interactive gaming experience," Bartoli said.

The Waterford Lakes Popstroke will be the company’s third location in Florida. Each location has its own set of unique courses.

Bartoli tells FOX 35 News they have already got their eyes on a second Orlando-area location and says Central Florida will have eventually have three Popstroke locations.

Popstroke expects to break ground in Orlando sometime in June, and they hope to open in December or January.

Locations are also planned for Tampa, Sarasota and Delray Beach.

