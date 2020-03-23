Tito's Handmade Vodka set to begin production on hand sanitizer

While Tito's Handmade Vodka is still advising people to not use its standard vodka product as hand sanitizer, the company says its distillery is set to begin production on making actual hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and government guidelines.

The company says its team is working on the process after the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) announced they are authorizing production of ethanol-based hand sanitizers by permitted distillers.

In a post on its social media and on its website, the company says that it is currently testing its formula.

The company says that it's working on getting the necessary components of supplies and packaging. It says it has most of the ingredients and equipment in order to make an initial 24 tons of hand sanitizer over the next several weeks and has plans to make more from there as needed.

Tito's says it doesn't have all the details yet but that it does plan on "giving it away for free to our community and those most in need."

The company has also pledged a $2 million donation to organizations providing assistance to those affected. It's made an initial $1 million donation to four groups focused on the those in the service industry and it says it will fund the additional money as more needs are uncovered.

