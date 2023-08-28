Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
7
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:34 AM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:45 PM EDT until TUE 1:45 AM EDT, Citrus County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Tolls suspended as evacuations continue ahead of Idalia

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's governor has suspended tolls along the states west coast as mandatory and voluntary evacuations continue and residents brace for Idalia. 

All tolls throughout Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas, Sumter and portions of Orange County will be waived starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. 

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY INFO AHEAD OF IDALIA

The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise will suspend toll collections for a seven-day period with them being reinstated on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at noon. 

Toll roads and highways included in the suspension are: 

  • I-4 Connector 
  • Selmon Expressway (S.R. 618)
  • Veterans Expressway (S.R. 589)
  • Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589) – Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties 
  • Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589) – Lake and Sumter counties and portions of Orange County
  • Turnpike Mainline (I-75 to I-4) – Pinellas County
  • Pinellas Bayway (S.R. 679)
  • Sunshine Skyway Bridge (U.S. 19)