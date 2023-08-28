Tolls suspended as evacuations continue ahead of Idalia

article

Florida's governor has suspended tolls along the states west coast as mandatory and voluntary evacuations continue and residents brace for Idalia.

All tolls throughout Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas, Sumter and portions of Orange County will be waived starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY INFO AHEAD OF IDALIA

The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise will suspend toll collections for a seven-day period with them being reinstated on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at noon.

Toll roads and highways included in the suspension are: