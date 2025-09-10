Remembering 9/11: Beams of light display from Curlew Hills Memory Gardens

The Brief Curlew Hills Memory Gardens begins their 9/11 display at dusk on Wednesday night. Two giant beams will shine more than 1,000 feet into the air. People can slowly drive by the display or park their car so they can reflect and take pictures.



Two giant beams of light will shine more than 1,000 feet in the sky at Curlew Hills Memory Garden from the 9/11 Memorial Site.

On September 10th and 11th, people are encouraged to check out the beams of light in Palm Harbor to honor those lost on September 11, 2001.

Courtesy: Curlew Hills Memory Gardens

People can slowly drive by the display or park their car so they can reflect and take pictures. The beams will be on display in the rain or shine.

What's next:

A 9/11 ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday and FOX 13's Mark Wilson is the master of ceremonies.

Stephen Siller, Jr, from Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, is the keynote speaker. Stephen is the son of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on 9/11.

Ceremony line-up

Sonya Bryson-Kirksy, Tampa Bay Lightning singer & retired United States Air Force member, will perform "The National Anthem."

Lisa Cane - Pinellas County School Board Member & Creative Director of Tampa Bay Performing Arts Academy – will perform her original song "My America" written about 9/11/2001.

St. Andrew’s Pipes and Drums of Tampa Bay will perform "Amazing Grace"

East Lake High School Madrigal Singers will perform "America the Beautiful" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic"

Thunder the Eagle – From Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue.

Helicopter Fly-Overs — from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Honor Guards — Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

9/11 Art Display — Westlake Christian School, Sutherland Elementary, Ozona Elementary, Seminole Elementary and Curlew Creek Elementary

9/11 Essay Winner – To be announced at the event.

What you can do:

If you are unable to attend the ceremony, it will air live in real time on the Curlew Hills’ Facebook page.

For more information on the event, click here.