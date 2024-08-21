Tampa police searching for armed suspect caught on camera robbing convenience store
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is working to identify and arrest a suspect caught on camera robbing a convenience store at gunpoint earlier this month.
According to TPD, the incident occurred on the morning of August 9 at the 29th Street Grocery Store, at 2802 N. 29th St., in East Tampa. Police said the man pointed a gun, threatened the clerk, and demanded money.
READ: 148 arrested in Hillsborough County human trafficking operation: HCSO
The suspect can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering pulled over his head. He was also wearing black and gray camouflage shorts, black Nike slides, and has a noticeable scar on his abdomen, police said.
Photo courtesy: Tampa Police Department
According to TPD, the suspect took off northbound on 29th Street on his bike.
Police say the clerk was not injured in the robbery.
Detectives continue to gather evidence and develop leads in the case and ask anyone with information on the incident to call them at 813-231-6130.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter