Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed teen crossing U.S. Highway 19

Police in Tarpon Springs are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a teenage girl Tuesday morning.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, the 17-year-old from Pompano Beach in South Florida, was crossing U.S. Highway 19 near Klosterman Road when she was struck by a Toyota pickup truck that was traveling northbound.

The teen died at the scene.

Police are searching for the driver of the truck who fled the scene following the crash.

Investigators say they are looking for a 2014-2017 Silver Toyota Tundra pick-up truck with front-end damage that was last seen traveling northbound on U.S. 19.

Any witnesses are asked to call Cpl. John Gibson or Officer Steve Gassen at 727-938-2849.

