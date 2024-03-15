Trader Joe’s to open Palm Harbor store

Get ready to shop Palm Harbor – Trader Joe’s is opening a new location in your zip code.

The grocery chain known for it’s $5 rotisserie chicken and ‘Two-Buck Chuck’ wine, is planning to open a store on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor.

Though no opening date has been announced, the Trader Joe’s website promises the location at 33591 US Hwy 19 N. is coming soon.

The Palm Harbor supermarket will be Trader Joe’s third location in the Bay Area.

The other two stores are in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

