Treasure Island rebuilding proposal sparks concerns over changing 'island character'

The Brief The historic Thunderbird Beach Resort wants to rebuild after hurricane damage, proposing a larger four-story, 184-room resort (up from 106 rooms). To accommodate the expansion, the owner is asking the city to increase hotel height limits from 60 to 80 feet and raise density rules in specific resort zones. Supporters argue more hotel rooms will ease the demand for short-term rentals in local neighborhoods, while concerned residents fear the changes will trigger a high-rise similar to Clearwater Beach.



Residents and city leaders are weighing the future of redevelopment as city commissioners visit a proposed Planned Development ordinance and ongoing discussions tied to the iconic Thunderbird Beach Resort.

The planned development debate

The backstory:

City commissioners discussed a proposed Planned Development ordinance last month, a new tool that could change how certain properties are redeveloped in the future, and on Tuesday night, they're meeting on it again.

The proposal from last month's meeting does not approve any new building projects right now.

Instead, it would create a process allowing property owners or developers to request custom development plans for specific sites.

Supporters say the ordinance would give the city more flexibility when reviewing future redevelopment projects.

But some residents and commissioners worry the rules could open the door to higher-density development or changes to the character of residential neighborhoods.

Many say they want to preserve the history and character of Treasure Island and avoid becoming a high-rise beach community like Clearwater Beach.

The project: Thunderbird wants to rebuild bigger

The debate over future development has been fueled in part by plans to rebuild the historic Thunderbird Beach Resort following hurricane damage.

The proposal would replace the current two and three-story hotel buildings with a new four-story resort featuring 184 rooms, significantly more than the property's current 106 rooms.

Supporters say rebuilding the hotel is an important step in the island's recovery and future economic growth.

Why are rule changes being discussed?

To accommodate the larger hotel, the resort's owner is asking Treasure Island officials to amend height regulations for hotels and motels in certain resort districts.

The proposal would:

Increase the maximum hotel height from 60 feet to 80 feet

Allow larger hotel redevelopment projects in designated resort areas

Apply only to hotel and motel districts

City officials have said the proposed changes would not apply to single-family homes, condominiums or vacation rentals.

Property owners say they want to preserve Treasure Island's appeal

During discussions last year, property owners emphasized that redevelopment efforts are intended to maintain the community's core values and appeal.

"We're not looking to propose a high-rise, we're not looking to become Clearwater Beach, we are not looking to become Miami Beach. We want to remain Treasure Island, coastal, charming, and in harmony with the landscape that already exists," said Donna Jolimore with Thunderbird.

Opponents: fear of a "Clearwater Beach effect"

Not everyone is convinced.

Some residents worry that increasing height limits or creating more flexible development rules could permanently alter the character of Treasure Island.

Critics argue the changes could encourage larger developments in the future and create a skyline more similar to Clearwater Beach or St. Pete Beach than the lower-profile beach town residents say they want to preserve.

Many residents say they support rebuilding the Thunderbird itself but oppose broader rule changes that could affect future projects across the island.

What's next:

Commissioners did not make a final decision during last month's meeting, and the discussion is expected to continue as city leaders consider possible changes to the proposed Planned Development ordinance.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, with the planned development ordinance expected to be one of the first items discussed at city hall chambers on Gulf Blvd.