Teen driver with learner's permit faces charges after crashing into Venice Beach Pavilion at 70 mph: Police

The Brief A van full of teenagers sped through Venice on Saturday morning and crashed into the Venice Beach Pavilion, leaving three injured and the damaged men's bathroom closed. Venice police officers said the 17-year-old driver was speeding at 70 mph with a learner's permit and faces multiple charges, including a felony for reckless driving. Investigators discovered alcohol containers inside the vehicle and are determining if the teenage driver was operating the vehicle under the influence.



A 17-year-old driver with a learner's permit faces charges after crashing a van with three teenage passengers into the Venice Beach Pavilion early Saturday morning, injuring his passengers and shutting down the damaged men's bathroom.

Venice Beach Pavilion crash

What we know:

The men's bathroom at the Venice Beach Pavilion remains closed after a van with four teenagers slammed into the building early Saturday morning. Venice police said the 17-year-old behind the wheel lost control while speeding, traveling 70 mph in a 30-mph zone on Venice Avenue at 4 a.m.

The driver, who only had a learner's permit, hit the brakes as the vehicle approached The Esplanade North, but ran over bushes and trees before hitting the pavilion. There were only three seats in the van for four teenagers, and the two passengers in the back were not wearing seatbelts.

Courtesy: Venice Police Department

Two teenagers were taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, and another was taken by ambulance with minor injuries. The driver's parents are cooperating with investigators, and police believe the 17-year-old did not have permission to take the van out.

The driver faces a number of charges, including a felony for reckless driving with injuries. Police say this incident happened less than a week after school ended, and police are urging parents to make sure their kids understand the consequences of their actions.

Teen reckless driving charges

What they're saying:

Venice resident Joyce Miller expressed her shock regarding the severity of the early morning collision.

"I was shocked at the damage because it meant they were going at a very high speed, which endangered them to everyone else on the road," Miller said. "I wondered why kids were out at 4 a.m."

Venice Police Department Special Operations and Traffic Lieutenant Mathew Sauchinitz emphasized how easily the situation could have been avoided.

"When you’re going 70 mph in a 30-mph zone. You have zero reaction," Sauchinitz said. "As the driver came up to The Esplanade North, he applied his breaks, but going that fast there’s not much you can do."

Sauchinitz explained that the department will continue to look into all contributing factors.

"This is a serious incident, but this was 100% preventable," Sauchinitz said. "We are going to continue this investigation. One of the primary factors was speed. However, there was alcohol containers in the vehicle. If we determine the driver was under the influence, we will charge them accordingly. It won’t end there. If the alcohol was provided to those teens illegally, we will charge those adults who served those teens."

Parenting crucial for teen safety

What you can do:

As summer begins, law enforcement is asking the community to step up.

Courtesy: Venice Police Department

"This could have been a preventable crash. As a city and as a community, we are grateful there have been no fatalities. This should serve as a reminder to drivers, to parents, especially now [as] we are entering summer to monitor their kids, have those conversations with their kids," Sauchinitz said.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine where the teenagers obtained the alcohol found inside the van.