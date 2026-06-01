Clearwater Beach 'teen takeover' shooting: Brandon teen faces gun charges; suspected shooter remains at large

The Brief Clearwater police say a 17-year-old boy remains hospitalized but is expected to recover after being shot during a large social media-organized gathering on Clearwater Beach Sunday. A 17-year-old Brandon teen detained after the shooting faces charges including carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and resisting an officer, though no arrests have been made in the shooting itself. Investigators say many people involved traveled from outside Clearwater, and detectives continue searching for a suspect responsible for the gunfire while warning future "teen takeover" events will face increased enforcement.



Detectives with the Clearwater Police Department say no suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy during a large social media-organized "teen takeover" gathering at Clearwater Beach over the weekend.

However, one Brandon teen detained during the investigation on Coronado Drive is now facing multiple criminal charges, according to investigators.

Clearwater Beach shooting investigation

The backstory:

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of Coronado Drive around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. Investigators said his injuries were not considered life-threatening, and Clearwater police now say he remains hospitalized but is expected to recover.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after a fight broke out during a gathering that had been organized through social media.

CPD Deputy Chief Michael Walek previously said hundreds of teenagers converged on the beach despite an increased police presence and additional support from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Largo Police Department.

Yellow crime scene tape blocks off a section of the road in front of the Wyndham Grand resort as investigators process the beach neighborhood.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots before seeing emergency crews rush to help the injured teen.

Brandon teen faces gun charges

What we know:

Clearwater police said several individuals were detained for investigative purposes following the shooting.

Of those detained, a 17-year-old from Brandon was booked on the following charges:

Obstructing or resisting an officer without violence

Unlawful carrying of a concealed firearm

Possession of a firearm by a minor under 18

Investigators said the teen ran from the scene after the shooting and was detained a short time later.

Police have not named the Brandon teen.

Many involved came from outside Clearwater

Dig deeper:

According to Clearwater police, many of the people involved in Sunday's events traveled from outside the city, including from Hillsborough County, Polk County and other areas.

Investigators continue working to identify a suspect and everyone involved, as well as what led to the gunfire.

Walek previously warned that future "teen takeovers" or similar meetups would face immediate enforcement action.

"You can phrase it however you want, teen takeover, meet up. It's all organized through social media," Walek said after the shooting. "This is the first weekend of school being out and this is going to be the last weekend that this type happens."

Investigation remains active

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests related to the shooting itself, and detectives continue searching for the person responsible for firing the shots.

Investigators have also not released details about a potential suspect, whether a weapon has been recovered, or what specifically caused the altercation that preceded the gunfire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Clearwater Police Department at (727) 562-4242.