Treasure Island reports downtick in leftover trash from July 4 following personal fireworks ban

The 4th of July has left some significant remnants on Florida beaches in the past, but this year, one Pinellas County beach fared better after a recent rule change.

Treasure Island beach cleanup crews reported collecting 30 percent less trash over the holiday weekend following a new ban on personal firework use on beaches.

READ: Pinellas beach towns working to keep personal fireworks away this July 4

"We teamed up with the city, personal fireworks are not allowed, and believe it or not, it worked. So we’re going to continue that," said Carrie Auerbach, the founder of Treasure Island Adopt-a-Beach.

On Sunday evening, Treasure Island Adopt-a-Beach teamed up with the Sustany Foundation for a third and final Fourth of July beach cleanup.

Volunteers clean up at Treasure Island

Together, more than 30 volunteers collected 73 pounds of trash and 5 pounds of recyclables.

"But we find 200 pounds of trash on any beach cleanup day, so it was really impressive," she said.

Auerbach said before the personal use firework ban, her volunteers would collect around 300 pounds of firework debris, plastic containers, and cigarette butts on beaches after Independence Day celebrations.

Some of the remnants from the 4th of July last year.

"Last year after the Fourth of July, on the 5th, as we do our cleanups, it was an absolute disaster," she said. "As a matter of fact, the night before, we were all out on the beach, people blowing off their personal fireworks, it was dangerous."

Sustany Foundation Founder and CEO Andrea Cheney said cleanups like this support the organization's mission.

"We are a small but mighty network of eco-minded professionals trying to engage businesses, teach businesses that you can prosper while also taking care of stakeholders and shareholders," she said.

For more information on Treasure Island Adopt-a-Beach, click here.

For more information on the Sustany Foundation, click here.