Trinity Café celebrates serving 2 million meals to those who need them most

The holiday season often means family getting together for food and fellowship, but for those in our community with none of those, there's the Trinity Café.

"Their days are rather chaotic, they don't know what they're doing from one moment to the next," admitted Daniel Graves. He's the Director of Culinary Operations at Trinity Café.

"To get them from outside on Nebraska Avenue into a safe environment, being treated with dignity and respect," Graves said, "Not only is it a safe place for them, (it's) a place where they can get a home cooked meal."

Trinity Café serves meals to the homeless all year long not just this Thanksgiving season.

Graves looks at each day just like any parent preparing a meal at home.

"I approach it as if I’m cooking for my family," Graves said. "I’ve said it several times, it’s just my extended large family."

As the amount of food insecure people continues to grow, Graves is proud to provide a normal Thanksgiving meal for those who don’t have families to go to.

"We bring our guests in, we give them turkey, dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, cranberries, and fresh rolls," he said. "We try to make it a special day for them."

Since opening in 2001, the café has served about 2 million meals and will continue to raise that number.

"We’re going to continue to do it for 3 million times and 4 million, whatever it takes," explained Graves. "We’re here for the long haul."

Trinity Café is open weekdays 11:30-12:30 p.m., and weekends 9-10 a.m. For more information, visit https://feedingtampabay.org/ways-we-serve/trinity-cafe.