Troopers locate truck believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run; still searching for driver

The Florida Highway Patrol says it has located a white 2021 Dodge pickup truck they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run, but they have not found the driver.

Troopers say a tip led them to a home along 36th Avenue North, 49th Street North, where they found the truck with damage consistent with a crash that killed a St. Pete man on an electric scooter.

Troopers say the man in the above photo usually operates the truck, which has been parked for several days and remains a person of interest.

Around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 30, 23-year-old Kristopher Simington was riding his electric scooter when he somehow fell while trying to cross the median of 66th Street North near 51st Avenue North, investigators said. He landed in the roadway and was hit. The driver never stopped, according to FHP.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling **TIPS or the FHP by calling *FHP or 813-558-1800.