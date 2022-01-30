Troopers searching for driver who hit, killed St. Pete man on electric scooter and fled

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 23-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on SR-693 near 51st Avenue North.

Troopers say the 23-year-old tried to cross over a raised concrete median dividing SR-693 and 51st Avenue North on an electric scooter when he fell into the inside, southbound lane of SR-693 and into the path of an unknown type of vehicle.

Troopers say the driver did not stop after impact and fled the scene.

The man died at the scene.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the FHP by calling 813-558-1800.

