Tropical depression could form in Gulf of Mexico next week: NHC

The National Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure that is brewing in the Caribbean is likely to develop by the early to middle part of next week.

A number of computer forecast models depict a strong tropical storm or hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast.

According to the NHC, the system has a 60% chance of formation within the next seven days.

"From Texas to Florida, the entire Gulf Coast is still at play," shared FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan.

The NHC is also continuing to monitor the remnants of once-Tropical Storm Gordon, which has a 10% chance of development within the next seven days.

An area of low pressure over the central and western subtropical Atlantic is producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. It has a 10% chance of development within the next seven days.

According to the NHC, a tropical wave is expected to move westward from the coast of Africa on Sunday or Monday. It had a 30% chance of development within the next seven days.

FOXWeather.com contributed to this story.

