Tropical Storm Kyle could form in Atlantic as November storm chances dwindle

The Brief Forecasters are tracking an Atlantic low pressure system carrying a 50% chance of development, but models show no direct threat to the United States. Environmental steering currents will turn the system eastward into open ocean waters before conditions become hostile early next week. The storm would be named Kyle, emerging during November when only about 5% of all tropical systems form.



A low pressure system swirling in the western Atlantic could organize into a named storm over the coming days, but atmospheric winds are expected to steer it away from the United States.

Atlantic low pressure system

What we know:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather east of the coast that holds a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next seven days.

High-altitude steering patterns are expected to deflect the system toward open waters, ensuring it moves away from land before hostile atmospheric conditions suppress further organization early next week.

Tropical storm Kyle formation

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not determined whether the system will organize quickly enough to earn the name Kyle before surrounding conditions deteriorate.

It also remains unclear how strong the system's central winds will become while it navigates the open sea.

Late season hurricane development

By the numbers:

November represents a historically quiet period on the meteorological calendar, with only about 5% of all Atlantic named storms developing during the final month of the official hurricane season.