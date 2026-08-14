Tropical Storm Lala aims for Hawaii as two Atlantic systems push west

The Brief Tropical storm weather and heavy rains threaten the Caribbean islands and Hawaii as meteorologists track three separate tropical systems. System 92L is losing organization moving east of the Lesser Antilles, while computer models show it fading in the Caribbean over the weekend. Disturbance 94L tracks west-northwest away from land, while Tropical Storm Lala approaches Hawaii with 75 mph hurricane-force winds.



The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical systems in the Atlantic alongside Tropical Storm Lala in the Pacific, which is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before striking Hawaii.

Pacific hurricane threat

What we know:

Tropical Storm Lala is charging through the Pacific with growing strength. Forecasters expect the storm to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane packing 75 mph winds. The storm is forecast to make landfall in Hawaii over the weekend.

Atlantic tropical disturbances

What we know:

In the Atlantic, forecasters are monitoring two tropical waves known as Invest 92L and Invest 94L. Invest 92L sits 650 miles east of the Lesser Antilles but is losing organization as it pushes into high wind shear and dry air. National Hurricane Center officials give 92L a 30% chance of development over the next two days and seven days.

Heavy rain is forecast across the Caribbean islands Friday night into Saturday, though computer models show 92L dissipating over the Caribbean during the weekend.

Invest 94L remains several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

While currently disorganized, conditions remain favorable for gradual development over the next several days. Forecasters put its development odds at 20% over two days and 20% over seven days as it moves west to west-northwest.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timing or severe weather impacts for specific Hawaii communities as Tropical Storm Lala approaches.

Forecasters also have not confirmed whether 94L will reach named tropical storm strength as it curves north of the Caribbean.

Future storm tracks

What's next:

Computer models show 92L breaking apart in the Caribbean over the weekend. Meanwhile, 94L is forecast to pass just north of the Caribbean islands, pulled northward by a weather front moving off the U.S. East Coast.