Tropical wave entering Atlantic sees higher chance of development, NHC says

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is giving a disturbance that has just emerged off Africa’s coastline a 40% chance of development in the next seven days. The tropical wave is currently a disorganized cluster of thunderstorms off the coast of Guinea-Bissau. It’s still too early to accurately predict where it will go if it develops.



The National Hurricane Center says odds are increasing for a tropical wave that has just emerged off Africa’s coastline to develop into a tropical depression or storm within the next week.

The NHC is giving the disturbance a 40% chance of development in the next seven days.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes says the disturbance is currently a disorganized cluster of thunderstorms off the coast of Guinea-Bissau.

This disturbance will likely become more organized as it moves across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic this week, according to Rhodes.

It’s still too early to accurately predict where it will go if it develops. Regardless, we’ll have more than 10 days to keep an eye on the system and there are no imminent tropical threats for Florida.

The next name on our 2025 storm naming list would be Gabrielle.