Who will redevelop the Gas Plant District? St. Pete mayor to announce his pick

Mayor Ken Welch has had four proposals to consider that would completely redevelop the historic Gas Plant District and re-imagine what the next Tampa Bay Rays ballpark may look like. Monday, St. Pete residents will know his decision.

The mayor is expected to make the announcement on the steps of City Hall during his State of the City address late Monday morning. Not only will the plan include a new stadium, but a massive transformation of the neighborhood around the aging Tropicana Field as well.

The Rays are among the four teams who have submitted proposals to redevelop the 86-acre acre. Their lease on Tropicana Field ends in 2027. Another developer, Sugar Hill Community Partners, was a finalist during the last call for development plans, which took place under former Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Last summer, Mayor Ken Welch restarted the proposal process all over again to find the right fit for the downtown area. He said the city's priorities changed over the years, and he wants to ensure a project of this scale will be in line with the city's future needs.

To that end, he asked developers to submit proposals with a greater emphasis on affordable and workforce housing. Mayor Welch said his vision is to create an 86-acre neighborhood that's more than just a stadium. Right now, the space is mostly black asphalt parking lots that surround the Trop.

Mayor Welch says the plans must include a baseball stadium, it must honor the Gas Plant District’s history, have green space and office space, economic development that benefits everyone, and affordable housing.

That area used to be home to hundreds of Black residents, but were forced to relocate as city officials in the 1980s chose their neighborhood to build a stadium and attract an MLB team.

They were promised an economic return for their sacrifice, but that wasn't exactly fulfilled.

Last week, two proposals were recommended by the consultants hired by the city. They believe Sugar Hill Community Partners and Hines/Tampa Bay Rays provided a detailed plan that best met the city's needs.

50 Point One and Restoration Associates are still being considered but fell short of the endorsement.

But the big question looming over all of this is whether the Rays will actually stay in St. Pete. The team hasn't made an official announcement yet.

In a statement given to FOX 13 over the weekend, Rays President Matt Silverman said,

"Our goal remains keeping the Rays in Tampa Bay for generations to come, and we are tirelessly working to that end."

Considering he said, "Tampa Bay" in his statement, city leaders across the Bay are hopefully they'll be able to lure the team over to their side in Tampa.

On Friday, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagen said talks with the Rays are progressing. They had met with the team just the week before and said the Rays have handpicked a future stadium site in Ybor City.

The State of the City address in St. Pete begins at 11 a.m.