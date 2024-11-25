Trouble in Toyland report: Here’s a look at what to avoid this holiday season

Children across the country are making their holiday wish lists, but health experts warn that some of these toys may have hidden risks and consumers should be especially weary of products sold online.

State Representative Kathy Castor is going to meet with pediatricians at Tampa General Hospital on Monday morning to go over new toy warnings.

Every year there is an annual report put out called the Trouble in Toyland report, and it goes over the most-watched for items that have been known to cause issues.

This year, the report warns against toys that have been recalled or present a choking hazard. Some of the items are not sold in stores. They are sold in other places, such as online and at local swap meets.

Smart toys and devices with cameras and microphones top the list.

Other hazards include water beads, which are sometimes labeled as sensory toys. More than 6,000 children have already been hospitalized due to water beads.

Officials warn of dangers with water beads this holiday season.

Popular name-brand toys such as Fischer Price character toys have been recalled because they can pose a choking hazard.

The report warns against any device with a button battery, especially if it is for young children.

One of the big warnings this year is to be sure you are buying from a reputable seller. Officials say if you are buying from online sites, you may be purchasing a counterfeit toy that doesn’t meet safety standards.

Click here for more information on toy safety issues and recalls.

