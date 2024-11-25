Thanksgiving travel set to break records: Here’s what you need to know

The holiday travel season is officially in full swing, and this year, Thanksgiving travel could break records.

According to AAA, nearly 80 million Americans are expected to travel nationwide this week, with approximately 4.5 million Floridians among them.

"There’s going to be a lot of people out there on the roadways leading up to Thanksgiving and, of course, on the way back home. Please make sure you're practicing your patience, allow extra space, and be courteous to others. Those in a rush often take unnecessary risks behind the wheel, which can lead to crashes," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

The AAA holiday travel period lasts seven days, and while roads may be busy starting today, the worst congestion is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, between 1 and 5 p.m.

To avoid additional delays, experts say it’s important to take the necessary precautions before hitting the road—check your tires, brakes, and battery to ensure you're not caught off guard by common issues like flat tires or dead batteries.

"The top three reasons that we get calls for stranded motorists are dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts," said Jenkins. "Two of those three things could be offset if you just have your vehicle inspected before you hit the road. Tires are a big concern. A lot of people don't typically check their tires on a routine basis."

"Well, usually now we see double the amount of traffic that we get in the car care facility. We average about 25 cars a day. Now we're seeing about 50 cars a day just to make sure that they come and get their car checked out before they go on their trips," said Dan Maroni, a AAA facility manager.

If you're flying instead of driving, be prepared for crowded airports, too. Nearly 6 million people are expected to take to the skies this week across the U.S.

No matter how you're traveling this Thanksgiving, one thing is clear: roads and airports will be packed, so stay patient and alert.

