Trump announces suspension of outbound cruises for 30 days

US President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted four big cruise industry companies had agreed to suspend cruises from the US for 30 days.

"It is a great and important industry - it will be kept that way!" he added.

The measure came after Trump had declared a national emergency due to the new virus outbreak earlier on Friday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

In February, the Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined after passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus. During it's the ships two week quarantine, there were over 700 cases of the virus.