First American dies of coronavirus in China: US Embassy
A 60-year-old diagnosed with coronavirus in Wuhan, China, has reportedly become the first U.S. citizen to die of the virus.
Newborn, just 30 hours old, diagnosed with coronavirus in China
At just 30 hours hold, a newborn was been diagnosed with novel coronavirus in China and became the youngest patient fighting the disease.
1st case of coronavirus from China confirmed in Wisconsin; total number of US cases rises to 12
Wisconsin is treating its first case of the coronavirus from China, bringing the national total in the U.S. to 12.