Two children hospitalized after car crashes into Hillsborough County apartment

The Brief Two children are in serious condition after a truck backed into one apartment and then drove forward into another along Palm Bay Drive in Palm River-Clair Mel. Emergency crews evacuated both buildings following the crash, rescuing a dog and securing the scene while confirming no other people were trapped. Authorities and Hillsborough County Code Enforcement evaluated the structural damage to both buildings as the cause remains under investigation.



A truck crashed into two apartment units in Palm River-Clair Mel on Tuesday morning, sending two children to the hospital in serious condition, officials said.

Hillsborough apartment crash

What we know:

A driver backed into an apartment before pulling forward and crashing into a second unit around 9:38 a.m. Tuesday along Palm Bay Drive, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Two children inside one of the struck apartments were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Firefighters evacuated both buildings and confirmed no additional people were inside, though crews did rescue a dog from one of the homes. Fire officials worked with Hillsborough County Code Enforcement to evaluate the structural stability of the damaged properties.

Crash cause investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or condition of the driver involved in the crash. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.