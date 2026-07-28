Two children hospitalized after car crashes into Hillsborough County apartment
PALM RIVER-CLAIR MEL, Fla. - A truck crashed into two apartment units in Palm River-Clair Mel on Tuesday morning, sending two children to the hospital in serious condition, officials said.
Hillsborough apartment crash
What we know:
A driver backed into an apartment before pulling forward and crashing into a second unit around 9:38 a.m. Tuesday along Palm Bay Drive, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Two children inside one of the struck apartments were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
Firefighters evacuated both buildings and confirmed no additional people were inside, though crews did rescue a dog from one of the homes. Fire officials worked with Hillsborough County Code Enforcement to evaluate the structural stability of the damaged properties.
Crash cause investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity or condition of the driver involved in the crash. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.