U.S. Senate investigates Flock camera abuses after innocent Florida woman jailed for 13 days

The Brief The U.S. Senate is investigating the misuse of "Flock" automated license plate readers following reports of wrongful arrests and data abuse nationwide. A Central Florida woman testified about spending 13 days in jail after Flock cameras mistakenly linked her to a fatal hit-and-run, despite obvious vehicle discrepancies. Florida has already revoked state highway permits for the cameras.



Automated license plate readers, specifically those operated by the company, Flock Safety, are facing intense federal scrutiny following a series of high-profile failures, wrongful arrests and stalking incidents.

Federal camera investigation

What we know:

The U.S. Senate held a hearing to investigate these systemic abuses, using a harrowing case from Central Florida to highlight the dangers of over-relying on automated surveillance technology.

The incident began when a hit-and-run driver on I-4 killed three people in October 2025 near Debary. Witnesses on the scene clearly identified the fleeing vehicle as a maroon Dodge Durango.

However, law enforcement keyed into a Flock automated license plate reader that had captured a black Durango approximately three miles away from the crash site. Putting the color disparity aside, investigators used the automated hit to arrest Lindsey Isaacs, an innocent woman who was not involved in the fatal collision.

She spent 13 days incarcerated before finally being freed.

Congressional regulatory options

What we don't know:

While lawmakers are sounding the alarm, it remains unclear exactly what federal regulations or legislation will emerge from these hearings. It is not yet known if or when Congress will pass binding national standards for automated license plate readers. It's also not clear how potential federal restrictions would impact local police departments and municipalities that currently rely heavily on technology for day-to-day operations.

Surveillance victim testimony

What they're saying:

During her testimony before federal lawmakers, Isaacs detailed the severe psychological toll of her wrongful incarceration, which included approximately three days of isolation and humiliation.

"The cell door was shut, and it was not opened for approximately 86 hours," Isaacs told the senators. She recounted being placed in a blue suicide prevention dress with broken Velcro that left her exposed. "I was then moved into a mental health unit for approximately 24 hours before ultimately being transferred to G block — a maximum security housing unit, where I remained for approximately 10 days."

"I was terrified," Isaacs continued. "I was facing the possibility of spending the rest of my life in prison for a crash I knew I had not been involved in."

National surveillance concerns

Big picture view:

Isaacs' nightmare is not an isolated glitch. According to testimony from the Institute for Justice, her wrongful arrest is indicative of a broader, systemic failure in how law enforcement agencies utilize — and misuse — Flock surveillance networks.

Alasdair Whitney, an attorney for the Institute for Justice, testified that the abuses are growing by the day and extend far beyond simple misidentifications. Among the most alarming examples presented to the Senate:

Stalking and Corruption: In North Carolina, a police officer was arrested after allegedly accessing the Flock dataset to look up the vehicles of undercover investigators at the request of a drug suspect.

Armed Confrontations: Innocent families have been held at gunpoint by police over a single misread letter on a license plate.

Data Privacy Violations: Images captured by these domestic surveillance cameras have reportedly been shipped overseas to gig workers in the Philippines to help train Flock’s artificial intelligence models.

Florida permit changes

Local perspective:

While the federal government is just beginning to weigh regulatory options, state-level pushback is already underway in Florida.

Last month, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) revoked permits for license-plate-reader systems on the state highway system. While this removes the technology from major interstates and FDOT-controlled rights-of-way, local governments and municipalities are still permitted to operate the systems on local roads and neighborhood streets.

Proposed federal oversight

What's next:

Federal lawmakers are using these testimonies to determine the scope of potential federal oversight. Congress is actively discussing how federal hearings could lead to nationwide guardrails, including strict data privacy rules, mandatory human-verification steps before arrests are made, and restrictions on how surveillance data can be accessed or shared internationally.