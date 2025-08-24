Expand / Collapse search

Underage drinking operation in SoHo and Ybor yields 19 arrests

By
Published  August 24, 2025 2:44pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA - 19 people were arrested in SoHo and Ybor after the Tampa Police Department conducted an underage drinking operation.

Officers were joined by HCSO and FHP at several establishments on Saturday night.

Image 1 of 2

 

Big picture view:

TPD is warning college-aged residents that possessing a fake ID is a felony.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa