Underage drinking operation in SoHo and Ybor yields 19 arrests
TAMPA - 19 people were arrested in SoHo and Ybor after the Tampa Police Department conducted an underage drinking operation.
Officers were joined by HCSO and FHP at several establishments on Saturday night.
Big picture view:
TPD is warning college-aged residents that possessing a fake ID is a felony.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.