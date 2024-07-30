USF’s pharmacy program moves to downtown Tampa

USF’s "Taneja College of Pharmacy" moved its "PharmD" program to the 11th and 12th floors of the university’s health building in Channelside Drive, Monday.

According to USF officials, the new 30,000-square-foot facility will expand classroom technology and educational initiatives.

"Our talented PharmD students will find everything they need to become industry-leading pharmacists of the future, just as the Tenejas and Dean Sneed envisioned," said William Weatherford, USF Board of Trustees chair, during a press conference.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The college was built with an adaptable infrastructure to make room for future growth. A class of 85 pharmacy students are already studying at the new facility.

"This is going to be an opportunity for the entire community, the jobs that will be created, the students that will come here get an amazing education and then stay here," Mayor Jane Castor said in a press conference.

The facility features an experiential learning lab that can be used for various simulation training. It can be transformed into anything students desire including a long-term care room and an emergency room.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter