UTampa president resigns: Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg stepping down after fall semester

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The Brief Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg announced she will resign as University of Tampa president after the fall semester. University officials said Dahlberg is stepping down for personal reasons, making the fall semester her last. A search firm was hired to help find the school's next leader, while other leadership stays in place.



University of Tampa President Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg announced Friday that she'll resign after the Fall semester, according to university officials.

University leadership transition

Big picture view:

Dahlburg became the 11th president of the university after Ronald Vaughn retired after nearly three decades with UTampa. University officials said Dahlberg was resigning for "personal reasons," saying the Fall 2026 semester would be her last.

All other leadership positions at UTampa are expected to stay the same, and current senior executives will continue the university's day-to-day management affairs.

University response

What they're saying:

The university released the following statement after the announcement:

"The Board of Trustees thanks President Dahlberg for her leadership, service, and dedication to the University of Tampa. She has brought energy, vision, and a commitment to student success to her presidency. Her work to strengthen the University’s strategic and financial foundation and engage our community in planning for its future will benefit UTampa in the years ahead. We appreciate her contributions and wish her and her family every happiness in their next chapter."

Dahlberg also released the following statement:

"Serving as president of the University of Tampa has been an honor. I am grateful to all university stakeholders for their commitment to this remarkable university. I especially thank the administration and staff whose talent, dedication, and hard work made our accomplishments possible. Together, we have built a strong foundation for UTampa’s next chapter. As the University approaches its Centennial, I look forward to celebrating its continued success."

Future leadership search

What's next:

The process to find a new, permanent president for UTampa has already begun. Officials said the search firm, AGB, which specializes in executive search for higher education institutions, has been retained to help UTampa find its next president.