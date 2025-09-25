Venice Fire Rescue deploys drone with lifesaving equipment for water rescues: 'It's a key issue'

The Brief Venice Fire Rescue has utilized a drone for the past year to help with search and rescue and fire calls. The drone has now been outfitted with an attachment to carry an inflatable rescue tube for water rescues. The focus is to help cut down on response times and get lifesaving equipment to those in need as quickly as can be.



Every second counts when first responders answer the call about someone drowning or getting caught in a rip current. Venice Fire Rescue has a new tool that will help them reach those in distress much faster, and it doesn't arrive by land or water – but rather by air.

The department can now deploy a drone with lifesaving equipment.

What we know:

"As a coastal community, water rescues for our department and all our coastal cities, it’s a key issue," said Venice Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Kyle Hartley.

VFR's average response time for water rescues ranges from 5-10 minutes, but now, the department's drone can be outfitted with an inflatable rescue tube.

"We know seconds count when lives matter. This adds those precious seconds to a rescue to make it as effective as possible," said Hartley.

An attachment allows the drone to carry the rescue tube to wherever it's needed in the city of Venice.

"If we have a swimmer in distress off the beach, in a lake or any body of water, we are able to fly this very fast, get above their location and drop this inflatable device to them. They at least have flotation until our crews are able to get there and get to the individuals themselves and get them to safety to shore," said Hartley.

Why you should care:

The drone can be deployed in about 30 seconds after a call for help comes in. VFR said it can help provide a faster response time for anyone in trouble.

Four pilots are trained on the drone, and VFR just received clearance from the FAA to fly the drone remotely – meaning if a call comes in for help, a pilot can deploy the drone from anywhere in the city of Venice.

"Technology is advancing rapidly. Five years ago I would never have thought this would be something, an arsenal in our toolbox to help with rescues, but it’s been instrumental in assisting us in all types of incidents that we have here in the city," said Hartley.

It's ready to be deployed whenever and wherever it's needed.

"We hope not to ever use it in a real rescue, but if we have to, one we will have it at our disposal," he said.

What's next:

The attachment can also carry an air monitoring device or hazmat detection strip to limit the danger to firefighters. It's also been used to search for missing swimmers and can assist in search and rescue with its thermal capabilities.

The drone has also been used to help firefighters detect hot spots and watch over crews battling flames. VFR hopes to one day dock the drone at a central location in the city.

The Venice Police and Utilities Departments are also looking into purchasing drones for their use. The drone costs around $16,000.