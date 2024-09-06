Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat capsizes off Pass-a-Grille Beach

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 6, 2024 6:53pm EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

U.S. Coast Guard rescues boaters off Pinellas coast

Video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows crews rescuing a pair of boaters after their 26-foot boat capsized off the coast of Pass-a-Grille Beach.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Two boaters are back safely on land after a Coast Guard crew and deputies rescued them off the coast of Pinellas County, officials said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office alerted the Coast Guard to a call about a capsized 26-foot boat shortly after noon Friday about 18 miles off Pass-a-Grille Beach, according to officials.

The Coast Guard said rescuers used a signal from a personal locator beacon to find the boaters, who are both adults, wearing life jackets.

Video shows crews lifting both boaters onto a helicopter before flying the pair to a boat ramp.

No injuries were reported.

