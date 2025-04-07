Four Branches: The veterans serving up positive message with new bourbon

The Brief Four veterans are serving up a positive message about alcohol consumption with their new brand of bourbon, Four Branches. The four veterans founded their own bourbon company named in honor of each of the four branches of service the veterans represent. They use it to promote mindful consumption, especially among our veterans – preserving and honoring memories, rather than trying to escape them.



After serving their country, four veterans are now serving up a positive message about alcohol consumption with their new brand of bourbon, Four Branches.

How the four veterans connected



Johnny "Mike" Spann was the first American soldier killed after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and his friend serving with him in the Air Force, Mike Trott, always wanted to honor him with a single barrel of bourbon.

"Mike was the very first person killed in Afghanistan, and I had to help bring him home," Trott told FOX13 News.

A bourbon enthusiast, he felt some sort of single barrel in his name would be a fitting honor. But when he started spreading the word about his idea, several of his veteran friends started connecting him with others who had a similar idea.



Rick Franco, a Marine, was among the first. Then, they connected with Harold Underdown, a Navy SEAL. Next was Army and CIA officer RJ Cosey.

"RJ and I were on the same base in Afghanistan multiple times, and we didn't know it. Harold and Mike were in Kosovo at the same time, and I was on a ship with the Marines off the coast supporting their operations," said Franco.

So the dots connected naturally.

Turns out Franco had a similar idea to do something in honor of Greg Wright, a fallen friend of his.

Making Four Branches Bourbon

A short time later, the four veterans founded their own bourbon company named Four Branches, a name in honor of each of the four branches of service the veterans represent.

"I'll give the credit to the Air Force guy [for the name], right? The smart one," said Franco.



But it's more than just a creative name and story. They enlisted the advice and expertise of a former distiller from Makers Mark, who helped add a special wheated recipe to it, making it a true four-grain bourbon. And now, Four Branches Bourbon is getting high praise from the critics.

At 96 proof, it's already won Gold (first place) at the International SIP awards.



"This mash bill is a blend of four-year-old-plus barrels and about 6- to 7-year-old barrels," said Underdown. "We also had barrels that we got from Wilderness Trail, Kentucky. We bring all of that together, and we blended it in Bardstown at Morristown Bourbon Company."

"This is the first thing we've ever come out with as a company and everyone who tries it is always surprised," said Cosey. "They're always like, this is really good."

All four veterans said they couldn't have made Four Branches a success without their supportive wives. They credit them for supporting their mission of taking it beyond the bottle to now pour funds into non-profits.

Changing the message on drinking



In just two years, they've used it to help raise more than $400,000 for veteran non-profits like the Third Option, Folds of Honor and, locally, Tampa's Frogman Swim and the Jessie Madsen Memorial Ride.

"We're trying to give back as much as we can, because we've had, you know, we've had friends, right?," Underdown said. "We've had people that – as what I call – they blow the candle out too early, and we don't want that. We want to stop that."



So they use it to promote mindful consumption, especially among our veterans – preserving and honoring memories, rather than trying to escape them.

"Alcohol is a stigma sometimes within that community. It's not going away. We tried that in prohibition," Franco said. "So, let's change the message in that message is that serve honorably. We all serve something to do it honorably. If you drink, drink honorably. And lastly, let's not drink to forget, but really, let's sip to remember."

"To say drink honorably, stop drinking or forget and sip to remember and watch that hit home and watch guys almost tear up about it? It's impactful. and that's probably the best part for me," said Cosey.



Four Branches is available locally in several Tampa Bay area liquor stores, bars and restaurants and is represented in Florida for distribution by Nicole Metropulos with metro Coastal Beverage. You may contact them at nicole@4Branches.com, and you can find out more about Four Branches Bourbon at www.fourbranches.com.

