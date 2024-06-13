Video: Trooper’s dashcam captures ‘reckless’ driver involved in rollover crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

A 19-year-old is facing charges after troopers say he caused a rollover crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Wednesday evening, and it was all caught on camera.

Troopers say Rolando Joaquin Garza, 19, of Spring Hill, was driving recklessly and speeding eastbound on the inside land of the Howard Frankland Bridge around 5:20 p.m.

A trooper’s dashcam video captured Garza changing in and out of lanes in between cars, so other drivers had to take evasive measures to avoid a collision.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, when Garza overtook a Lexus driven by a 74-year-old Sarasota woman, he moved onto the outside shoulder to try to pass her. However, because it was a construction zone, there was a concrete barrier along the shoulder that shifted to the edge of the road, leaving him no room to pass.

READ: Sebring bank shooting trial: Gunman told ex-girlfriend on day of massacre ‘I’ve always wanted to kill people’

That’s when, according to troopers, Garza, who was forced to the travel lane, crashed into the Lexus.

Post-impact, his vehicle spun around, collided with a guardrail, overturned off the roadway, and crashed into a Toyota Camry and a Nissan Frontier parked and unoccupied inside the construction zone.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garza was later charged with reckless driving.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter