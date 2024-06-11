US murder, violent crime rates plunge in first 3 months of 2024, FBI data shows

article

Violent crime rates plummeted in the first three months of 2024 based on new stats released by the FBI .

Data reported by the agency Monday shows violent crime dropped 15.2 percent between January and March this year compared to the same months in 2023.

Murders decreased by 26.4%, and reported rapes fell by 25.7%, while aggravated assaults dipped by 12.5%, robberies fell by 17.8%, and property crimes declined by 15.1% during the first three months.

This quarterly report uses numbers sent to the FBI from 72% of the law enforcement population participating in the collection.

The FBI noted that crime incident stats will be updated once 80% of law enforcement data is submitted.

"This data makes clear that last year’s historic decline in violent crime is continuing," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a release in response to the crime report.

"This continued historic decline in homicides does not represent abstract statistics. It represents people whose lives were saved — people who are still here to see their children grow up, to work toward fulfilling their dreams, and to contribute to their communities."

