Viral Pomeranian creates candy-coated getaway for 2 struggling Bay Area families: 'It means the world to us'

The Brief Organizers came together at Koda's Dreamhouse Adventure to provide a free, candy-filled vacation for three families facing severe medical issues and bullying. Businesses and volunteers donated their time and services, including a private chef, butlers, and entertainment, to give the families the perfect three-day getaway. This marks the second time the organization hosted the event, allowing children and parents to relax and enjoy time away from real life.



Three families navigating severe medical illnesses and bullying received a VIP getaway at a candy-themed Florida mansion, thanks to a community initiative known as Koda's Dreamhouse Adventure.

Community steps up for families in need

The backstory:

The event rounds up local businesses and community members to donate their skills to make dreams come true for three deserving families.

The candy-themed house features a pool, foam factory, and arcade games.

Jena McKinstry, who is Koda's owner, said the goal is to break the children out of their shells and make them smile.

"This house is super jam-packed with super fun stuff," McKinstry said. "You can spend all day in one room and still not see all the fun, cool stuff."

Volunteers donate time

Dig deeper:

This is all volunteer-led. The team, including chefs and butlers, donated their time to the families.

"We have given them everything they ask for," Omar Elkalyoubie, one of the butlers, explained. "We have a chef that’s cooking everything that we are going to serve."

"This is something very important. These families go through a lot. There’s a lot of medical bills, a lot of medical appointments, and they don’t get time to relax and have a great time," butler Mark Daniel added.

Finding relief

Why you should care:

The families chosen for the getaway deal with complicated medical illnesses or severe bullying.

Illnesses often prevent the children from enjoying typical fun activities, making the Dreamhouse Adventure a unique escape.

"To come here and relax and have no hospitals, no surgeries, no therapies, and just relax… has been phenomenal," Christopher Whittington, a father of one of the children, explained. "We don’t get that family time, and that means the world to us."

Coming out of their shell

Big picture view:

Organizers said this has changed these kids' lives. They have truly come out of their shell after visiting the mansion.

"We’ve seen every single kid just open up to every single activity," McKinstry said. "Whether it was the pool, inflatable gummy bears, something made them come out of that shell, and they just totally change their vibe."

"Some of the kids Mark and I met when we went to the golden ticket reveals and different places. Meeting them, they were shy and introverted. Now they come into the house, and we were able to get them to come out of their shell," Elkalyoubie said.

Reactions from the families

What they're saying:

One guest from Tampa, Luis Martinez, described the trip as the best thing to ever happen in his life.

"I want to say thank you to Koda for this vacation and my mom as well," Martinez said. "She’s been supportive and kind. Always supporting me when I’ve needed her the most, even during difficult times. She’s always been my best friend."

The mother of one of the guests, Yaina Pagna, said the whole experience was amazing.

"It means the world to us. It’s been amazing. The community coming together, not just for us, but for the other two families as well," Pagna said.

Future events

What's next:

It is not yet clear when the next Dreamhouse Adventure will take place.

If you'd like to learn more about the organizer's nonprofit, Smiles for Miles, click here.