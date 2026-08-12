I-275 Tampa exit closure: FDOT changes ramp to airport

The Brief A major Florida Department of Transportation project is changing the I-275 northbound exit for State Road 60, the Veterans Expressway and Tampa International Airport, creating traffic headaches for drivers during rush hours. Drivers must stay on I-275 for about another half-mile before using a new temporary exit that reconnects to the existing ramp. The temporary configuration is expected to remain in place through fall 2028, with the overall Westshore Interchange project expected to continue through at least 2032.



Traveling across the Tampa Bay area is becoming a headache for some drivers as a major Florida Department of Transportation construction project changes the way motorists navigate I-275 near Tampa International Airport.

FDOT Tampa Bay traffic changes

What we know:

FDOT crews have closed the normal northbound I-275 exit after the Howard Frankland Bridge for State Road 60, which becomes Kennedy Boulevard, State Road 589, the Veterans Expressway and Tampa International Airport. Instead, drivers now have to remain on I-275 for about another half-mile before taking a new, temporary exit.

That roadway eventually reconnects motorists to the existing ramp.

The change has created significant backups during rush hour, with traffic stretching across both the Howard Frankland and Courtney Campbell bridges. Some drivers told FOX 13 the construction has doubled the amount of time it normally takes to get through the interchange.

FDOT says the work is part of a comprehensive effort to modernize Tampa's Westshore Interchange.

FDOT response

What they're saying:

An FDOT spokesperson says the department is working with the City of Tampa on signal adjustments that could help traffic move more efficiently around the interchange.

The department said it’s also working with GPS mapping companies to make sure navigation apps accurately show that the airport-Veterans Expressway ramp remains open. FDOT says some GPS systems initially directed drivers toward Kennedy Boulevard instead, contributing to additional congestion.

Interchange driver advice

What you can do:

Drivers heading north on I-275 from the Howard Frankland Bridge should expect to stay on the interstate longer than usual before taking the temporary exit for the airport, Veterans Expressway and State Road 60.

Motorists should allow extra travel time, especially during morning and afternoon rush hours, and pay close attention to construction signs and changing traffic patterns, according to FDOT.

Westshore interchange timeline

What's next:

The temporary exit configuration is expected to remain in place through fall 2028. The overall project will take considerably longer.

This is the first of three planned phases, with the project expected to continue until at least 2032, when funding for the third phase is scheduled to become available.