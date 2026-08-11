4 'violent' Mexican cartel members accused in scheme to buy military weapons with drugs in Czech Republic: DOJ

The Brief Four Jalisco New Generation Cartel members face federal charges in Tampa after an alleged scheme that involved buying military weapons with fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficked into the United States. Federal prosecutors accuse the suspects of trying to acquire machine guns, mortar launchers and grenade launchers in the Czech Republic. Lopez Velasco and Alvarado Morales made their initial court appearances Monday in Tampa, while Diaz Jimenez and Gaxiola Lopez await extradition from Europe, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.



Four members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico's most powerful and violent drug organizations, are facing federal charges after they were arrested in the Czech Republic. The men are accused of trying to buy military weapons with drugs trafficked into the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The charges were announced by U.S. Attorney Greg Kehoe during a news conference Tuesday at the U.S. Attorney's Office in downtown Tampa. The indictment accuses the four men of conspiring to traffic drugs and firearms as part of their alleged affiliation with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG.

The U.S. Department of State has designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as a foreign terrorist organization.

Mexican cartel members arrested

What we know:

According to the indictment, these four cartel members face the following charges:

Edgar Alejandro Lopez Velasco, 44, of Mexico: conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to provide material support to terrorism, drug importation conspiracy and firearms trafficking conspiracies.

Noe Diaz Jimenez, 33, of Mexico: conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to provide material support to terrorism, drug importation conspiracy and firearms trafficking conspiracies.

Leobardo Gaxiola Lopez, also known as "Bado," 63, of Mexico: drug importation conspiracy and firearms trafficking conspiracies.

Jose Miguel Alvarado Morales, 23, of Mexico: conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to provide material support to terrorism, drug importation conspiracy and firearms trafficking conspiracies.

All four men face up to life in federal prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Lopez Velasco and Alvarado Morales were extradited to the Middle District of Florida and made their initial court appearances Monday in Tampa. They were ordered detained, prosecutors said.

Diaz Jimenez and Gaxiola Lopez are awaiting extradition from the Czech Republic, officials said.

European weapons-for-drugs operation

The backstory:

According to the indictment, Lopez Velasco was a representative of a high-level CJNG member, while Diaz Jimenez allegedly was a fentanyl trafficker with a fentanyl laboratory in Mexico.

Gaxiola Lopez allegedly was a broker for narcotics and weapons deals, while Alvarado Morales is accused of representing another high-level CJNG member.

Prosecutors say that in February 2026, Lopez Velasco and Diaz Jimenez negotiated the sale of machine guns and destructive devices from the Czech Republic to Mexico.

The weapons allegedly were intended to be used against rival cartels, civilians, police and military personnel in Mexico.

The indictment says the weapons included European machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, mortar launchers, ammunition and other ordnance.

In exchange, the defendants are accused of paying for the weapons with fentanyl and methamphetamine that was imported into the United States for distribution.

All four men were arrested in the Czech Republic in June 2026, according to federal prosecutors.

Mexican authorities also dismantled Diaz Jimenez's synthetic opioid laboratory in Zapopan, Jalisco, on June 12, prosecutors said.

Cartel weapons deal exposed

Dig deeper:

Officials said CJNG is capable of producing large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, much of which is allegedly smuggled and trafficked into the United States.

The cartel is also accused of using military-grade weapons and drones to attack Mexican law enforcement and assassinating Mexican officials.

The organization was also allegedly involved in drug trafficking, extortion, migrant smuggling and the theft of oil and minerals in Mexico.

Federal law enforcement message

What they're saying:

"CJNG, a designated foreign terrorist organization, is killing a record number of Americans. They are a terrorist organization and will be treated as such," Terry Cole, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said.

Kehoe warned international drug and weapons traffickers that federal authorities will pursue them regardless of where they operate.

"For the criminals throughout the world, wherever you think you're gonna go, and wherever you think you're gonna be, and you are going to bring harm to the American people for weaponry, for drug trafficking and anything else, we will find you, we will prosecute you," Kehoe said.

Kehoe says agents with the Homeland Security Task Force in Tampa helped bust this operation.

"The whole idea was that the fentanyl and meth was going to come to the United States," he said. "The actual destination was going to be determined once the arms deal culminated and was paid for. They were going to pay for the weaponry with the fentanyl and meth."

Ongoing asset forfeiture efforts

What we don't know:

Federal authorities have not disclosed the exact monetary value of the seized drugs and military weaponry. The indictment notifies the defendants that the U.S. is seeking forfeiture of all proceeds connected to the alleged crimes, and officials noted the federal investigation remains active and ongoing.