‘Waffle House Challenge’ helps Pinellas realtors raise money for hungry kids

A group of Pinellas County realtors is raising money one waffle at a time.

At the Waffle House on Treasure Island, the Walseth Real Estate team is enjoying the special of the day - Waffles with a side of philanthropy. Second helpings and maybe even thirds are encouraged.

"What we're doing is we're sitting in Waffle House for 24 hours," Sarah Schumacher, of the Walseth Lockhart Team with Keller Williams Realty.

They're taking part in the Waffle House Challenge to raise money for "The Kind Mouse." It's a non-profit food pantry that packs nutritious snacks for students to take home on weekends, holidays, and summer breaks.

"Right now, we're feeding on average 1,700 children a week," said Gina Wilkins, the founder of The Kind Mouse. "I mean, tummy's a week, not children, but we're feeding 1,700 tummies a week, so it'll be a huge help."

For every waffle they eat - they get an hour off their time in the Waffle House. And for every $100 donation they get, that's another hour early they can leave the restaurant.

"It's going good. I've eaten one waffle," said Schumacher. "It was difficult, but I got one waffle down. I've got about $100 raised, so that's two hours off of my jail sentence here at the Waffle House."

"I think I'm down to eat two waffles already," said Trish Bannister, of the Walseth Lockhart Team with Keller Williams. "And then I've had $200 in donations come in. So that is four hours off my time and we, hopefully, my goal is to be out of here by 5 p.m."

There was no waffling among the group when they first served up the idea.

"It is a good time," shared Bannister. "We get along great. We have so much fun together as a team and what better way than to eat some waffles and give back to charity."

Volunteers with the Kind Mouse pack meals for kids to take home on the weekend.

It's the second year in a row they've done it but hope to make it a tradition.

"It was just a charity that we thought we could really get behind and just give our love to," Bannister said. It’s love that The Kind Mouse, and the many tummies they fill, are thankful to receive.

The group raised a little more than $8,000 of their $25,000 goal.

