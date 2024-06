Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Officials say the Walmart on 1505 N. Dale Mabry Highway is currently closed because of a police investigation.

Just after 1:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the report of an altercation that happened inside the store.

The people involved in the altercation seem to know each other, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

