Wanted Florida man caught hiding under mattress yells for mom who tried to punch officer: WHPD

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The Brief Police arrested a man and his mother in Winter Haven after he tried hiding under a mattress and she attempted to punch an officer. Officers said they found methamphetamine on both the mother and a second man who was on the property during the warrant service. Segre Nombre was held on an active felony battery warrant while facing additional charges, including battery on a police officer.



Police arrested a Winter Haven man and his mother Saturday after he tried hiding under a mattress and she tried to punch an officer serving an arrest warrant.

Winter Haven police search home

What we know:

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, officers went to a home on 5th St. SE on Saturday after getting information that Segre Nombre, 24, who had an active felony warrant for felony battery, was possibly inside the home.

Police said Nombre’s mother, Mia Jones, told officers that her son was not there, but allowed them to search the home. Officers said they saw a mattress on the floor in one of the bedrooms with a large lump protruding from the center of it. Police found Nombre underneath when they lifted the mattress.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Nombre began yelling for his mother when officers commanded him to show his hands. That’s when police say Jones ran into the room and grabbed an officer from behind.

A sergeant on scene said she pushed Jones away, but she tried to grab the officer and also grabbed the sergeant's hand and swung her fist at the sergeant.

The sergeant said she tased Jones, who fought through it, but eventually complied with it after a second round.

Police said Jones was taken to Winter Haven Hospital for medical clearance and while being evaluated, a clear plastic baggie with methamphetamine was found underneath her breast.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

Dig deeper:

When officers arrived at the home, they said Reynaldo Garcia was walking toward them on the property as they approached.

Officers said they recognized him immediately and trespassed him from the property.

While searching Garcia, police said they found a clear glass tube and a clear baggie with several small shards that tested positive for methamphetamine in his front pocket.

Police said Garcia spontaneously stated the items were given to him "to hold because he had to take the fall for everyone else."

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

Charges filed following altercations

What's next:

Nombre was booked into the Polk County Jail on his outstanding felony battery warrant. He also faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting officers with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garcia was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the current medical status of Jones after she was taken to Winter Haven Hospital for medical evaluation.