Watch: Fleeing burglary suspect hits Sarasota police officer with car and takes off

A Sarasota police officer is recovering at home after an accused burglary suspect was caught on body camera hitting him with a stolen car.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, officers investigating a burglary on Mourning Dove Drive on Bird Key around 2 p.m. on Monday found video of the suspect driving a white 4-door S-Series Mercedes.

Police say around 5 p.m. the same white Mercedes was in a neighborhood on Longboat Key. Longboat Key police responded to a vehicle stolen from a home on Fair Oaks Place. Officers say several people were home when the vehicle was stolen, but no one was hurt.

A Sarasota police officer moments after being hit by a fleeing suspect. Courtesy of the Sarasota Police Department.

Four hours later, police received a call that the white Mercedes had returned to Bird Key. SPD says its officers strategically placed their patrol vehicles at the entrance/exit to stop the Mercedes from leaving Bird Key.

READ: Bay Area crime victims call for change in Tallahassee

The officer who was injured said he believed the suspect would either try to drive onto a side street or crash into one of the parked patrol vehicles. Police say the suspect drove past the parked patrol car and hit the officer head-on, flipping him over the vehicle.

Suspect inside vehicle after allegedly hitting a Sarasota police officer. Courtesy of the Sarasota Police Department.

The officer was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and is now home and expected to recover fully.

SPD says officers followed the Mercedes away from Bird Key as it drove east on John Ringling Causeway, north on US 41, east on Fruitville, and was abandoned in the 2900 block of Orange Avenue.

READ: Wanted Florida man escapes arrest in Pinellas County

According to SPD, when officers arrived, no one was in the vehicle nada the suspect is still on the loose.

Suspect inside vehicle after allegedly hitting a Sarasota police officer. Courtesy of the Sarasota Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.