Wanted Florida man escapes arrest in Pinellas County

Law enforcement officers are asking for help locating a man who eluded deputies in Pinellas County on Monday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made contact with 40-year-old Kenneth Emery around 9:20 a.m. in the area of Seminole Boulevard and Ulmerton Road.

After learning Emery was wanted for petit theft they tried to arrest him, but he fled on foot and was last seen northbound on Seminole Boulevard with one handcuff around his wrist.

Deputies from Pinellas and Pasco Counties searched for Emery for several hours but were unable to locate him.

Emery is approximately 5'9, 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark blue Tampa Bay Storm jersey, tan jacket, and black pants. Emery has tattoos on the right side of his neck ("Dirty"), on his right fingers ("Spit"), and on his left fingers ("Game").

Deputies say Emery is a transient who is wanted for escape, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession, and fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of forged notes, bills, checks, or drafts, and unlawful possession of personal identification information of another person in addition to petit theft.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.