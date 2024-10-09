Water line break prompts drinking water alert in St. Pete

The City of St. Petersburg is responding to a major water main break.

As a result, the city shut off potable (drinking) water citywide beginning early Thursday.

City officials say repairs will begin once it is safe for crews to be outside. Affected areas may already be experiencing low water pressure or service interruptions.

Video: Tropicana Field roof ripped off by Hurricane Milton

The City is issuing a boil water notice for all potable water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth until further notice.

