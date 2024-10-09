Expand / Collapse search
Water line break prompts drinking water alert in St. Pete

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  October 10, 2024 12:44am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The City of St. Petersburg is responding to a major water main break.

As a result, the city shut off potable (drinking) water citywide beginning early Thursday.

City officials say repairs will begin once it is safe for crews to be outside. Affected areas may already be experiencing low water pressure or service interruptions.

The City is issuing a boil water notice for all potable water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth until further notice. 

