Video: Tropicana Field roof ripped off by Hurricane Milton

Tropicana Field was not able to avoid the wrath of Hurricane Milton.

Video posted on Wednesday night showed portions of the stadium’s roof blowing in the wind.

Tropicana Field is home to the Tampa Bay Rays, and it served as the homebase for thousands of emergency responders who set up camp ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The city says nobody was injured when the roof ripped off the stadium. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Siesta Key Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane.

