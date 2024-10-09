Video: Tropicana Field roof ripped off by Hurricane Milton

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
9
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County, Hernando County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:45 AM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Pasco County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Hernando County, Citrus County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:30 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:10 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Video: Tropicana Field roof ripped off by Hurricane Milton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 9, 2024 11:25pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

Tropicana Field roof rips off in Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton produced winds so strong that they blew a portion of the roof off of Tropicana Field.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tropicana Field was not able to avoid the wrath of Hurricane Milton

Video posted on Wednesday night showed portions of the stadium’s roof blowing in the wind. 

Tropicana Field is home to the Tampa Bay Rays, and it served as the homebase for thousands of emergency responders who set up camp ahead of Hurricane Milton. 

The city says nobody was injured when the roof ripped off the stadium. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. 

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Siesta Key Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane.  

