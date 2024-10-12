When will Bay Area schools reopen after Hurricane Milton?

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Much of the Tampa Bay Area is still without power and gas several days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida. Many schools remain closed due to the ongoing power outages and fuel shortages.

Citrus County Schools

Schools were closed Tuesday through Friday. All district offices reopened on Friday.

Hardee County Schools

The Hardee County School District was closed Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Milton.

Hernando County Schools

According to Hernando County Schools, staff should be able to return to work on Monday and students are expected to return on Tuesday.

Hillsborough County Schools

Hillsborough County district officials have decided that schools and district offices will remain closed on Monday. There is significant flooding, large, uprooted trees blocking access, and widespread power outages at 172 Hillsborough schools.

Manatee County Schools

There will be no school for students on Monday. A decision regarding reopening on Tuesday will be made at 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the School District of Manatee County.

Pasco County Schools

Pasco County Schools will be closed on Monday due to ongoing power outages, dangerous road conditions, and countywide fuel shortages affecting school transportation. There will be an update on Sunday regarding the status of schools for Tuesday.

Pinellas County Schools

The district will remain closed on Monday and all sports and activities are canceled. Officials say no decision has been made about Tuesday, but the district will announce a decision by noon on Monday.

Polk County Schools

Officials say a decision about whether school operations will resume on Monday has not been made yet. An announcement will be made sometime this weekend.

Sarasota County Schools

According to Sarasota County Schools, no reopening date has been determined yet.

