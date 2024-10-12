When will Bay Area schools reopen after Hurricane Milton?
TAMPA, Fla. - Much of the Tampa Bay Area is still without power and gas several days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida. Many schools remain closed due to the ongoing power outages and fuel shortages.
Citrus County Schools
Schools were closed Tuesday through Friday. All district offices reopened on Friday.
Hardee County Schools
The Hardee County School District was closed Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Milton.
Hernando County Schools
According to Hernando County Schools, staff should be able to return to work on Monday and students are expected to return on Tuesday.
Hillsborough County Schools
Hillsborough County district officials have decided that schools and district offices will remain closed on Monday. There is significant flooding, large, uprooted trees blocking access, and widespread power outages at 172 Hillsborough schools.
Manatee County Schools
There will be no school for students on Monday. A decision regarding reopening on Tuesday will be made at 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the School District of Manatee County.
Pasco County Schools
Pasco County Schools will be closed on Monday due to ongoing power outages, dangerous road conditions, and countywide fuel shortages affecting school transportation. There will be an update on Sunday regarding the status of schools for Tuesday.
Pinellas County Schools
The district will remain closed on Monday and all sports and activities are canceled. Officials say no decision has been made about Tuesday, but the district will announce a decision by noon on Monday.
Polk County Schools
Officials say a decision about whether school operations will resume on Monday has not been made yet. An announcement will be made sometime this weekend.
Sarasota County Schools
According to Sarasota County Schools, no reopening date has been determined yet.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter