Power outage tracker: How many Tampa Bay area residents are still in the dark?

Hurricane Milton left behind a path of destruction across the Tampa Bay area after making landfall in Siesta Key Wednesday evening. Many residents are still experiencing power outages, but lineworkers from across the country are working to turn the lights back on.

As of 9:20 p.m. on Friday, the following number of customers were without power in the Tampa Bay area.

Duke Energy power outages:

Citrus County: 7,525

Hernando County: 7,108

Highlands County: 26,013

Hillsborough County: 1

Pasco County: 68,670

Pinellas County: 406,136

Polk County: 55,653

Sumter County: 4,927

Florida Power & Light power outages:

DeSoto County: 2,870

Hardee County: 3

Highlands County: 49

Manatee County: 128,780

Sarasota County: 105,340

Lakeland Electric power outages:

Peace River Electric power outages:

DeSoto County: 400

Hardee County: 3,068

Highlands County: 6

Hillsborough County: 209

Manatee County: 3,434

Polk County: 1,270

Sarasota County: 38

TECO power outages:

Withlacoochee River Electric outages:

