Expand / Collapse search

Power outage tracker: How many Tampa Bay area residents are still in the dark?

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 11, 2024 9:20pm EDT
Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Milton left behind a path of destruction across the Tampa Bay area after making landfall in Siesta Key Wednesday evening. Many residents are still experiencing power outages, but lineworkers from across the country are working to turn the lights back on. 

As of 9:20 p.m. on Friday, the following number of customers were without power in the Tampa Bay area. 

Duke Energy power outages: 

  • Citrus County: 7,525
  • Hernando County: 7,108
  • Highlands County: 26,013
  • Hillsborough County: 1
  • Pasco County: 68,670
  • Pinellas County: 406,136
  • Polk County: 55,653
  • Sumter County: 4,927

For more information, click here

Florida Power & Light power outages:

  • DeSoto County: 2,870
  • Hardee County: 3
  • Highlands County: 49
  • Manatee County: 128,780
  • Sarasota County: 105,340

For more information, click here

Lakeland Electric power outages: 

A total of 20,887 customers are experiencing power outages. For more information, click here

Peace River Electric power outages: 

  • DeSoto County: 400
  • Hardee County: 3,068
  • Highlands County: 6
  • Hillsborough County: 209
  • Manatee County: 3,434
  • Polk County: 1,270
  • Sarasota County: 38

For more information, click here

TECO power outages: 

A total of 484,390 customers are experiencing power outages. For more information, click here

Withlacoochee River Electric outages: 

A total of 26,323 customers were affected by power outages. For more information, click here

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: