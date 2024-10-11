Power outage tracker: How many Tampa Bay area residents are still in the dark?
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Milton left behind a path of destruction across the Tampa Bay area after making landfall in Siesta Key Wednesday evening. Many residents are still experiencing power outages, but lineworkers from across the country are working to turn the lights back on.
As of 9:20 p.m. on Friday, the following number of customers were without power in the Tampa Bay area.
Duke Energy power outages:
- Citrus County: 7,525
- Hernando County: 7,108
- Highlands County: 26,013
- Hillsborough County: 1
- Pasco County: 68,670
- Pinellas County: 406,136
- Polk County: 55,653
- Sumter County: 4,927
Florida Power & Light power outages:
- DeSoto County: 2,870
- Hardee County: 3
- Highlands County: 49
- Manatee County: 128,780
- Sarasota County: 105,340
Lakeland Electric power outages:
A total of 20,887 customers are experiencing power outages.
Peace River Electric power outages:
- DeSoto County: 400
- Hardee County: 3,068
- Highlands County: 6
- Hillsborough County: 209
- Manatee County: 3,434
- Polk County: 1,270
- Sarasota County: 38
TECO power outages:
A total of 484,390 customers are experiencing power outages.
Withlacoochee River Electric outages:
A total of 26,323 customers were affected by power outages.
