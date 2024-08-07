When will Howard Frankland Bridge fully reopen?

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Bay Area commuters who rely on the Howard Frankland Bridge to get to their destinations may not have to wait much longer for the bridge to completely reopen after it was partially washed out by Tropical Storm Debby.

The northbound lanes of the bridge closed around 4:30 a.m. on Monday as portions of the shoulder and roadway washed out on the Hillsborough County side.

The Florida Department of Transportation says a contractor was paving the first layer on Wednesday morning. The tentative goal is to have all of the lanes open by late Wednesday, but inclement weather could push back that timeline.

The southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge headed into St. Petersburg are open.

