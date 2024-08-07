Expand / Collapse search

When will Howard Frankland Bridge fully reopen?

By FOX 13 News
Published  August 7, 2024 2:41pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Bay Area commuters who rely on the Howard Frankland Bridge to get to their destinations may not have to wait much longer for the bridge to completely reopen after it was partially washed out by Tropical Storm Debby

The northbound lanes of the bridge closed around 4:30 a.m. on Monday as portions of the shoulder and roadway washed out on the Hillsborough County side. 

Howard Frankland Bridge battered by waves

The Florida Highway Patrol says the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge were closed early Monday morning because of heavy waves and debris coming onto the highway.

The Florida Department of Transportation says a contractor was paving the first layer on Wednesday morning. The tentative goal is to have all of the lanes open by late Wednesday, but inclement weather could push back that timeline. 

Image 1 of 2

Courtesy: FDOT

The southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge headed into St. Petersburg are open. 

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter