Whooping cough cases rising across the county

Tampa Bay doctors are putting out a warning to parents this week after seeing an alarming rise in whooping cough cases across the country.

According to the CDC's most recent statistics, there have been more than 5,000 cases of whooping cough, or pertussis, in the U.S. so far this year, which is nearly triple the number of cases at this point last year.

In Florida, there have been about 150 cases, up from just 36 last June.

Local doctors believe a combination of vaccine hesitancy stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and increased travel have played a major role.

"[Whooping cough] can kill infants, especially if they are not immunized. For those that are immunized and easily recognize, it's a treatable, preventable, curable type of infectious disease, so it can be stopped. But first is the awareness and also the responsibility of having the immunizations carried out," said Dr Manuel Jain, with WellMed at Haines City Family Medicine. "Sometimes it's unnoticed. You wouldn't even know that you're carrying it. So it's important for them to know the symptoms and what the signs that they have to look for to be aware of it."

Dr. Jain said a pertussis cough in a child will sound like short, rapid coughs during which a child can struggle to breathe followed by a high-pitched intake of breath.

The pertussis shot is a vaccine cocktail that includes vaccines for tetanus and diphtheria. The CDC recommends boosters for children until they're 18. It's also recommended for pregnant women and adults who have never had the shot.

