Winter Haven woman celebrating 107th birthday shares her secret to longevity

If you want to know the secret to a long life, you may have to look no further than Winter Haven where a woman who turned 107 on Thursday shared her words of wisdom.

Mary Pilgrim, a resident of Brookdale Winter Haven, celebrated her milestone birthday at her senior living facility among family, friends, and community associates.

The mother of five was born in North Dakota in 1917 and spent 30 years as a teacher’s aide.

But these days, Pilgrim enjoys walking to breakfast every morning and then relaxing in her recliner in her apartment watching game shows.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Brookdale Winter Haven

Pilgrim says her secret to living a long life is to "love everyone and treat people how you want to be treated."

She added that her advice to the next generation is to stay happy and positive in life.

