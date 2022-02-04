Winter storm leads to delays, cancelations at Tampa International Airport

Millions of Americans are in the path of a winter storm from Texas to New England. It's expected to drop heavy snow in parts of Ohio, New York, and southern New England throughout Friday. It's already cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses – and impacting travel plans in Florida.

Roughly 3,000 flights across the U.S. have been canceled due to severe weather. On Friday morning, nearly three dozen of those occurred at Tampa International Airport. If your flight gets canceled or delayed, experts suggest you head as fast as you can to the airline agent's desk and get ready to multitask while you're in line.

While waiting, call up your carrier. Depending on your spot in line, it might be faster to get through to a call center. Calls to domestic numbers can have longer waits than the international call center for your carrier. You might get through to an agent quicker using the latter phone number.

This week's delays and cancellations continue a rough patch for some air travelers ever since the winter holidays rush. Between the staffing shortages and winter weather, airlines have been canceling and delaying thousands of flights since Dec. 23.