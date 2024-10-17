Withlacoochee River cresting at historic level Thursday

The Withlacoochee River is cresting at 19.5 feet Thursday, a full 7 feet above flood stage, causing major issues in parts of Pasco and Hernando counties.

Rising river levels after about 10 inches of rain from Hurricane Milton have led to evacuation orders for areas seeing the worst impacts, including the Trilby, Croom and Ridge Manor communities.

Hernando County Fire Rescue says a portion of U.S. 301 is underwater and is closed near State Road 50.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Part of U.S. 301 near State Road 50 is flooded due to Withlacoochee River levels rising.

About 3,400 properties have been impacted by the flooding, according to county officials.

Hernando County Emergency Management Director David DeCarlo told FOX 13 that this flood is the worst the area has seen since the 1930s. DeCarlo also said more help is on the way.

"FEMA is going to be opening up our disaster recovery center at the Westside Library later this week, and we'll make that announcement," DeCarlo said. "And we have our multi-agency resource center open at that same location right now where they can get resources."

A shelter is open at the Enrichment Center, located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Boulevard in Brooksville. County officials said nearly 50 people were staying there at last check.

